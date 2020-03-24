Left Menu
Gujarat CM interacts with home quarantined people amid coronavirus lockdown

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday interacted with the home quarantined people in the state to know about their well-being amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday interacted with the home quarantined people in the state to know about their well-being amid the coronavirus lockdown. "Chief Minister Vijay Rupani interacted with the home quarantined people of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot. The Chief Minister asked about there well being and enquired on their health status. People responded to this positively," said Ashwani Kumar, Secretary, Information and Broadcasting Department.

Kumar said that the Chief Minister will interact with the doctors and nurses who are treating the coronavirus patients in the upcoming days. Meanwhile, 238 cases of breach of notification (of lockdown till March 31) and 127 cases for breaking the quarantine rules have been registered since Monday.

Gujarat DGP Shivanand Jha said that a total of 426 people have been arrested in the state. According to state Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi, the total number of people affected by COVID-19 in Gujarat has now risen to 33.

The number of positive coronavirus cases across India rose to 519, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

