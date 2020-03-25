Left Menu
Development News Edition

Female doctor alleges manhandling by Telangana cop during curfew

A doctor has allegedly manhandled by a Telangana cop while she was going to the hospital for an emergency case amid curfew in the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Khammam (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 05:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 05:37 IST
Female doctor alleges manhandling by Telangana cop during curfew
Dr Himabindhu speaking to ANI in Khammam on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

A doctor has allegedly manhandled by a Telangana cop while she was going to the hospital for an emergency case amid curfew in the state. "I was called for an emergency so I had to report to the duty. On my way, I was stopped by the police officers at night. I showed my ID but he ceased my ID. He also took my phone. He manhandled me. I had explained that I am a doctor and it is time to attending duties. But Khammam Cop Ganesh dragged me to the police station. There were no women police officials," Dr Himabindhu told ANI.

"I gave a complaint in the morning in two town police station with the help of other doctors. The police officer has given a written apology," she said. Another doctor from the same district said that they are serving 24 hours at the coronavirus ward for the past 15 days. He alleged that the same cop had stopped him at a checkpoint.

"When I informed him about an emergency at the hospital as a doctor I am going there. He replied in an abusive manner using unparliamentary language and came close to slap. We as a doctor condemn this act and demand an immediate apology," he said. Earlier, the Telangana government has announced a complete lockdown in the state till March 31 in view of the virus outbreak.

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India has reported about 536 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Eleven people have died so far due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Esports primer: League of Legends

Esports are passionately followed by millions of fans around the globe on a daily basis. With the games featuring a wide range of formats, competition types and schedules, Field Level Media is producing a series of overviews to introduce yo...

UN chief welcomes G-20 leaders' decision to convene summit on COVID-19

The COVID-19 crisis presents an extraordinary opportunity for the worlds leading economic forum to respond to the numerous threats the disease poses to people everywhere, the UN Secretary-General has said.In a letter to the members of the G...

Bolsonaro urges Brazilians back to work, dismisses coronavirus 'hysteria'

As Brazils largest city went into lockdown, President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday took aim at the hysteria over the coronavirus and urged that life must continue and jobs be preserved. In an address to the nation, Bolsonaro urged mayors and s...

New Zealand PM Ardern declares national emergency to tackle COVID-19

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declared a state of national emergency as the country prepares to go into a complete lockdown at midnight to combat the coronavirus outbreak.Its a state of emergency to preserve our way of life, Ard...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020