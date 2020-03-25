Coronavirus: HC extends date of interim orders by it & lower courts till mid-May due to restrictions

The Delhi High Court Wednesday extended till May 15 all the interim orders, which were to expire on or after March 16, in cases before it as also the district courts as litigants would not be able to appear in such matters due to the restrictions imposed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. A special bench, headed by Chief Justice D N Patel, took suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the "extraordinary circumstances" -- wherein courts in the national capital have limited their functioning to only extremely urgent matters since March 16 and the central government has ordered a lockdown for 21 days from March 25.

It said that during this period several interim orders like stays, bails and paroles would expire. "In view of the lockdown in the state of Delhi and the extremely limited functioning of courts, routine matters have been adjourned en bloc to particular dates in the month of April. "Thus advocates and litigants have not been in a position to appear in the said matters, including those where stay/bails/paroles have been granted by this court or the courts subordinate to this court, on or before March 16. As a result, interim orders operating in favour of parties have expired or will expire on or after March 16," said the bench, also comprising Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh.

It, however, made it clear that the interim orders are being extended till May 15 or further orders except where the Supreme Court may have passed any contrary orders in any such matter during this period. The bench also said if the extension of interim measures till May 15 causes hardship to a party to such proceeding, "they would be at liberty to seek appropriate relief, as may be advised".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

