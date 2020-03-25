9 new positive coronavirus cases confirmed in Kerala, says CM
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday confirmed nine new COVID-19 positive cases in the state.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday confirmed nine new COVID-19 positive cases in the state. "Out of the nine people who have been tested positive for COVID-19, four have returned from Dubai, one from the UK and one from France," said Vijayan in a statement.
With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 118 in the state. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in India reached 606, including 43 foreign nationals. (ANI)
