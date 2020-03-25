Coronavirus: Functioning of district courts in Delhi suspended till April 15

Functioning of all district courts in the national capital was suspended on Wednesday till April 15 due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown by the Centre to check the spread of coronavirus. In a notification issued by the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court, the respective District and Sessions Judges have been directed to permit Judges and other staff officials to work from home wherever possible.

"In continuation of the office order on March 23 of the Delhi High Court and taking note of the order on March 24 by the Prime Minister whereby a national lockdown has been declared for a period of 21 days with effect from March 25, the functioning of subordinate courts shall now remain suspended till April 15. "It is further directed the respective District and Sessions Judges may also permit Judges and other staff officials to work from home wherever possible," the notification said. On March 23, the functioning of all the district courts was suspended till April 4 due to the crisis.

Modi announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that this is necessary for a decisive battle against the coronavirus outbreak. Experts and the experience of countries fighting the deadly virus make it clear that social distancing is the only way to combat the disease, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.