Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh

Two people have been tested positive for coronavirus in Chattisgarh taking the total number of confirmed cases to three in the state, informed the secretary of state Health Department.

  • Updated: 25-03-2020 20:08 IST
  • Created: 25-03-2020 20:08 IST
Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Two people have been tested positive for coronavirus in Chattisgarh taking the total number of confirmed cases to three in the state, informed the secretary of state Health Department. Of the two, one was detected in Raipur district, and the other in Rajnandgaon district.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in India have climbed up to 606, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country so far stands at 553, while the number of people who have been cured or discharged stands at 42.

Ten people have died from the disease while one case has migrated, the Ministry further informed.On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

