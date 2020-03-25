G20 has important role to play in addressing COVID-19 pandemic, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the G20 has an important global role to play in addressing the coronavirus pandemic.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the G20 has an important global role to play in addressing the coronavirus pandemic. "The G20 has an important global role to play in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. I look forward to productive discussions tomorrow at the G20 Virtual Summit, being coordinated by the Saudi G20 Presidency," said PM Modi.
Earlier today, a statement released by Saudi Arabia read: "The Saudi G20 Presidency has set the date of the extraordinary virtual Leaders' Summit for Thursday, March 26. King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud will chair the meeting to advance a coordinated global response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its human and economic implications." India is a member nation of the G20 group. The other members include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union. (ANI)
