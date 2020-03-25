COVID-19: Plea filed in SC seeking implementation of order concerning release of undertrials

The Centre for Accountability and Systemic Change (CASC) has approached the Supreme Court for compliance of its recent order in which it had asked the state governments to release undertrial prisoners who are facing charges attracting less than seven years imprisonment to check the spread of coronavirus outbreak. CASC also said that apart from curfew passes, necessary monetary help may also be provided to such prisoners, as is being considered for daily-wage labourers.

The application in this regard has been filed online. CASC has urged the Supreme Court to conduct urgent hearing of its 'impleadment application,' through video conference. The application has been filed in the already pending case before the apex court where it took suo moto cognizance of the risk of COVID-19 infection spreading within and from overcrowded prisons across the country.

CASC has stated that jails across the United States and Iran have released many prisoners to avoid overcrowding in prison, which may be deadly in view of COVID-19. The application mentioned that as per reports, about 3000 prisoners were to be released from the Tihar Jail in Delhi itself. Out of this 3000, 1500 were convicts to be released on parole while the remaining 1500 were under trial prisoners.

However, the same could not be done as the country has been put under complete lockdown. It added that Government of Delhi has announced financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to each construction worker hit by the coronavirus lockdown that has halted construction work.

It submitted that along with necessary curfew pass, such monetary relief may also be provided to undertrial prisoners who may be released from jails. (ANI)

