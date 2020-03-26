COVID-19 lockdown: MoRTH advises NHAI to follow MHA guidelines on toll plaza ops

The Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has advised National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to follow the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines about toll plaza operations following lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 epidemic in the country.

"The Ministry has stated that Clause 4 of annure to MHA order dated 24.3.2020 says that the commercial and private establishments shall be closed down for a period of 21 days from 25.03.2020," an official release said.

"The Union Road Transport & Highways has also advised that NHAI may take action as per the said MHA orders. It added that prevailing condition may be treated as Force Majeure of Concession/Contract Agreement in terms of Ministry of Finance (Deptt of Expenditure order dated 19.2.2020," it said. (ANI)

