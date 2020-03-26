1 more COVID-19 case reported in West Bengal, total tally reaches 10

A 66-year old man from Nayabad in south Kolkata was found positive for the coronavirus yesterday, taking the total tally of the infection-related cases to 10 in the eastern state of India, health authorities said. The Covid-19 patient was admitted at the Peerless Hospital on March 23, the state health department confirmed the news in a bulletin on Wednesday evening.

The Mamata Banerjee-government has imposed a total lockdown in the state following directives from the Centre. It has also entrusted all police stations to take responsibility of helping to deliver food and other essential items at the doorsteps under the supervision of District Magistrates and Police Superintendents to ensure no scarcity during the times of crisis. According to the data compiled by the Indian Centre of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 581 positive cases for coronavirus have been confirmed in the country. (ANI)

