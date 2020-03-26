Six COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the Chhattisgarh has risen to 6, Director All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur said on Thursday. "The total cases of COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh now stands at 6," said Raipur AIIMS Director Dr NM Nagarkar.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has risen to 649, which includes 593 active cases, 42 cured/discharged people and 13 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare earlier on Thursday. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.