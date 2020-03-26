Combatting COVID-19: Hemant Soren gives last warning to black marketers

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday gave a last warning to black marketers and said that the state government will take action against them. This comes after a person had earlier tagged Soren on Twitter and said that a medical store in Gola is selling a hand sanitiser for Rs 300-350 and face masks for Rs 50-90.

Later, the Chief Minister asked District Collector Ramgarh to look into the matter and take action. The official Twitter handle of District Collector Ramgarh later in a post stated that an FIR was registered against the medical store owner.

In reply, Soren tweeted today, "This is the last warning to black marketers or else the government will not hesitate to take tough decisions - so that some people will not take advantage of the crisis." Masks and sanitisers are in huge demand in the country ever since coronavirus cases started emerging in various states.

A total of 649 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.