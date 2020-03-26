Police thrash people in Karnataka's Belgaum for violating lockdown

The police on Thursday thrashed people who had gone to offer prayers at a mosque despite the nationwide lockdown in force. In a video, the police personnel can be seen thrashing the people with batons while they were leaving after offering prayers at a local mosque here.

In another incident in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh, the police made few youngsters hop along a road and even gave the 'murga,' punishment to a few of them for violating the restrictions. Similarly in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun, the police made people hop along a road with their bags strapped on their backs as a punishment. The people were possibly going to their native places.

In the video of the Budaun incident, a few men can be seen being made to hop along the road with a stick-wielding policeman keeping a watch. SSP Budaun told ANI that an investigation is being conducted into the incident and expressed an apology for the police's behaviour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day countrywide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the highly contagious disease. (ANI)

