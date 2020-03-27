Telangana HC to hear urgent petitions via videoconference or

Skype Hyderabad, Mar 27 (PTI): Regular judicial and administrative work in the Telangana High Court shall remain suspended till April 14, even as it takes up "extreme urgent" matters on Monday, Wednesday and Friday every week through videoconference or Skype, a notification from the court said on Friday. Advocates and petitioners can submit their urgent matters to the High Court by way of mail to the Registrar General along with brief reasons for taking up the matter urgently and the Registrar General after scrutiny will submit the same before the Chief Justice for consideration, it said.

The chief justice will decide as to the urgency involved in the matter and permit the court's registry to list them before any of the benches and once permission is granted the listing will be published in the courts website and intimated to the advocate or litigant concerned through SMS, it said. "The advocates/litigant public shall make their submissions through video conference/Skype to the honourable bench/s who will take up the cases from their respective home-offices," it said.

All the staff members except those who are drawn for urgent judicial work need not attend the office. They shall be available on phone, attend whenever their services are required and they shall not leave the headquarters. Their absence will be treated as on duty, the high court said..

