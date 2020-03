BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz says does not see rates going lower than 0.25%

Bank of Canada's Governor Stephen Poloz and Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins spoke after announcing a third cut to the overnight interest rate this month: * BANK OF CANADA GOVERNOR STEPHEN POLOZ BEGINS TELECONFERENCE AFTER CUTTING OVERNIGHT RATE FOR THIRD TIME THIS MONTH

* BANK OF CANADA'S POLOZ SAYS CURRENT LEVEL OF RATES IS LOWER BOUND AND NEGATIVE RATES COULD BE NEGATIVE FOR FINANCIAL MARKETS * BANK OF CANADA'S POLOZ SAYS HE DOES NOT SEE RATES GOING LOWER THAN CURRENT LEVEL

* BANK OF CANADA'S POLOZ SAYS FINANCIAL ASSET PURCHASES GOING ON NOW IS AIMED AT IMPROVING FUNCTIONALITY IN MARKETS * BANK OF CANADA'S DEPUTY GOVERNOR CAROLYN WILKINS SAYS THERE IS LESS LIQUIDITY IN THE MARKET AS PEOPLE MOVE TO CASH

* BANK OF CANADA'S POLOZ SAYS WILL ANNOUNCE A TRUE QUANTITATIVE EASING PROGRAM WITH SET OBJECTIVES WHEN IT IS IMPLEMENTED, NOW SEEKING TO RESTORE MARKET FUNCTIONING, BUT TWO ARE CLOSELY RELATED * BANK OF CANADA'S POLOZ SAYS HE WILL NOT DISPUTE THAT CENTRAL BANK'S LIQUIDITY MEASURES LOOK LIKE QUANTITATIVE EASING

* BANK OF CANADA'S WILKINS SAYS THERE ARE STILL TOOLS IN THE TOOLKIT, INCLUDING CREDIT EASING AND FUNDING FOR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS TO LEND TO BUSINESSES * BANK OF CANADA'S POLOZ SAYS IT'S EARLY DAYS TO SAY WHETHER THERE COULD BE DEFLATION IN CANADA

* BANK OF CANADA'S POLOZ SAYS BIG QUESTION IS WHETHER CONSUMER AND BUSINESS CONFIDENCE CAN BE MAINTAINED, SAYS OPTIMISTIC THAT IT CAN BE * BANK OF CANADA'S POLOZ SAYS THERE WAS DISCONNECT IN OVERNIGHT MARKETS AND BANK'S KEY RATE WHICH IS ONE REASON IT MADE SENSE TO CUT NOW

* BANK OF CANADA'S WILKINS SAYS UNLIKELY AT THIS POINT THAT HOUSING MARKET WOULD BE FUELED BY BANK'S ACTIONS * BANK OF CANADA'S POLOZ SAYS CENTRAL BANKS DO NOT HAVE A LOT OF ROOM TO MANEUVER SO FISCAL POLICY IS BETTER EQUIPPED TO HANDLE SHOCKS

* BANK OF CANADA'S POLOZ SAYS MONETARY POLICY IS PLAYING A BACKUP ROLE * BANK OF CANADA'S POLOZ SAYS IT WILL KEEP EXTRAORDINARY PURCHASE PROGRAMS IN PLACE UNTIL ECONOMIC RECOVERY IS WELL UNDER WAY

* BANK OF CANADA'S POLOZ RATES NOW AT EFFECTIVE LOWER BOUND * BANK OF CANADA'S POLOZ SAYS FOCUS IS NOW ON PERIOD AFTER THE CURRENT CRISIS

* BANK OF CANADA'S POLOZ SAYS TOOLS GOVERNMENT HAS ANNOUNCED, IN PARTICULAR INCOME SUPPORT FOR THOSE NOT PREVIOUSLY SUPPORTED BY UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE, IS IMPORTANT SAFETY NET FOR THE ECONOMY * BANK OF CANADA'S POLOZ SAYS ONE AIM OF MONETARY AND FISCAL POLICY RESPONSES IS TO PROVIDE A BRIDGE TO NORMALCY

* BANK OF CANADA'S POLOZ LAUDS COMMERCIAL BANKS FOR ALLOWING MORTGAGE DEFERRALS AND KEEPING CREDIT LINES TO BUSINESSES OPEN * BANK OF CANADA'S POLOZ ENDS TELECONFERENCE

