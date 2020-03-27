UP CM holds meeting with nodal officers on COVID-19
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday held a meeting with nodal officers and asked them to provide essential commodities to those who are stuck in the state due to the 21-day countrywide lockdown announced to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday held a meeting with nodal officers and asked them to provide essential commodities to those who are stuck in the state due to the 21-day countrywide lockdown announced to contain the spread of COVID-19. The Chief Minister also asked the officials to provide migrant workers with food and medicines, and make suitable arrangements for their travel to their native state.
He said that a joint effort is required to combat COVID-19. Earlier today, the state government issued a notification asking police officials and District Magistrates (DMs) to arrange food and shelter for migrant workers who are facing difficulties due to the nationwide lockdown.
In the letter, the Adityanath-led government has asked authorities not to let anyone enter or exit the state before the conclusion of the lockdown. The DMs have also been asked to submit a daily report on the number of migrants and shelter homes prepared by them. (ANI)
