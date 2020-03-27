Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC directs AAP govt to ensure riot victims get shelter

In a hearing held through video-conferencing, the Delhi High Court on Friday directed AAP government to ensure that all the riot victims, who may be shelterless at the moment, are provided with accommodation, either at the Community Centres or at the Night Shelters, operated by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) in the North-East District, Delhi.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 23:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 23:44 IST
Delhi HC directs AAP govt to ensure riot victims get shelter
Delhi High Court. Image Credit: ANI

In a hearing held through video-conferencing, the Delhi High Court on Friday directed AAP government to ensure that all the riot victims, who may be shelterless at the moment, are provided with accommodation, either at the Community Centres or at the Night Shelters, operated by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) in the North-East District, Delhi. A Division Bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh also asked the Centre and Delhi governments to file reply on a petition seeking to re-open the relief camp at Idgah, Mustafabad, for the victims of violence in the national capital and to provide proper food supplies, sanitation, cleaning of toilets, adequate water and security.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on March 30. It has also directed state govt to ensure the provision of food, water and medical aid to such individuals. The Delhi government and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation shall furthermore, individually and jointly, ensure that sanitation, cleanliness and hygiene are properly and regularly maintained at the locations/centres/shelters, where the riot victims are to be housed, the high court said.

The Central government was represented by advocate Amit Mahajan and Delhi government was represented by lawyer Rahul Mehra, and standing counsels accepted notice on behalf of the governments. The court was hearing a petition filed by Shaikh Mujtaba Farooq, who was represented by Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves along with lawyers Sneha Mukarjee and Nabila Hasan.

The petitioner has sought a direction to a large contingent of cleaning staff from the East Delhi Municipal Corporation to go immediately to the area to carry out the cleaning on a war footing and continue cleaning the area and the drains twice a day. The petitioner has also sought a direction to the government to announce on television and in the newspapers that the Idgah camp is open and all those who seek refuge there are welcome to return.

The petitioner also sought a direction to the government to provide doctors and medical care immediately and restraining the respondents from preventing or interfering with the work of genuine NGOs and media persons providing assistance. The petitioner has also sought directions for the security to be upgraded with immediate effect and for the appointment of a responsible person as the Court Commissioner to visit the riot-affected areas and the relief camps and to make a report about the conditions and to make recommendations regarding what is needed to be done urgently.

"Riot-affected families who have returned to their homes are most insecure as the security in these areas of the Police/CRPF is visibly missing. The communal tension continues and the victims who have returned to their homes are living in fear," said the petition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Afghanistan approves plan to impose lockdown in Kabul

British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 27

EXCLUSIVE-Russia calls for new enlarged OPEC deal to tackle oil demand collapse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Five of family test positive in West Bengal

West Bengal on Friday reported five fresh cases of COVID-19 including that of an infant, the highest number of confirmed cases on a single day in the state, pushing the total number of positive cases to 15. Of the five fresh cases which wer...

IMF's Georgieva urges countries to "go big" with coronavirus rescue spending

Countries around the world must respond with a very massive deployment of resources to contain unprecedented damage from the coronavirus pandemic and lay groundwork for a strong recovery, the head of the International Monetary Fund told Reu...

FACTBOX-Stay at home? Big U.S. states split on coronavirus response

As U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus approached 1,300, many state governors have ordered residents to stay home to slow the diseases spread, while others have balked at such mandates - a patchwork approach that reflects the federalist ...

Mexican president's poll ratings hit record low in coronavirus crisis

Support for Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has fallen below 50 for the first time, hit by criticism of his response to the coronavirus crisis, public security concerns and a struggling economy, a daily tracking poll showed on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020