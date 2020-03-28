Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police issue advisory on cyber crime threat amid coronavirus outbreak

Delhi Police on Saturday issued an advisory regarding cybercrimes in the wake of coronavirus, warning people against fraudulent schemes.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 08:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 08:55 IST
Delhi Police issue advisory on cyber crime threat amid coronavirus outbreak
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police on Saturday issued an advisory regarding cybercrimes in the wake of coronavirus, warning people against fraudulent schemes. The advisory issued by the Police warned people against falling prey to online frauds, telephone frauds and phishing.

Listing the do's and don'ts for people, the advisory read, "Avoid opening suspicious e-mails and clicking on unverified coronavirus related links circulated on social messaging apps, emails, etc." It also read, "Use strong passwords and multi-level authentication option for social media and banking activities; and people need to check the credentials of charity fund before donating money."

"If you become a victim, ensure you alert Delhi Police immediately," the advisory read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

EU's Barnier wishes Britain's Johnson 'a speedy recovery'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus ploughs lone furrow over coronavirus as football league plays on

As the rest of Europe shuts up shop to combat the new coronavirus, Belarus remains resolutely open for business. Restaurants in the former Soviet Republic continue to serve food, and the countrys football league plays on.Despite being at th...

FDA-authorized Abbott portable kit detects COVID-19 in just 5 minutes

US healthcare company Abbott Laboratories on Friday said that it has received emergency use authorization EUA from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA for the detection of novel coronavirus COVID-19, targeting the coronavirus RdRp Gen...

Up to 10 pc of recovered coronavirus patients in Wuhan test positive again, report says

About 3 to 10 per cent of recovered coronavirus patients in China have tested positive again after being discharged from the hospital. Doctors from Tongji hospital on the frontlines of the outbreak in Wuhan -- where the virus emerged -- tol...

Two Olympic champions amongst four Russians accused of doping

Four Russian athletes, including two former Olympic champions, have been charged with doping based on evidence from the bombshell McLaren report, the Athletics Integrity Unit IAU said. Andrey Silnov, the 2008 Olympic high jump champion, and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020