Jaganmohan Reddy reviews COVID-19 preparedness in Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Saturday held a review meeting to monitor the steps being taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh. He also discussed reducing the relaxation time for the markets that are allowed to remain open from 6 am to 1 pm.

"Officials are of the opinion that the relaxation time may be reduced. As of now, markets and shops are allowed to remain open from 6 am to 1 pm," Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney informed, as per an official release. "The Chief Minister has asked to check whether the vegetable markets and daily needs shops are adequate or not and then make a decision," he added.

Sawhney said that shelter will be provided to those coming from other states, at the state borders. "Those who will accept the 14 days' quarantine shall be permitted into the state," he added. As per the release, Reddy has also ordered to allocate one doctor for every 10 persons who returned from foreign countries and a specialist should oversee all such doctors.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 873 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 19 fatalities have been reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.