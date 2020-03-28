Positive coronavirus cases rises to 49 in Delhi

The total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in the national capital rose to 49, Delhi Government said on Saturday. Earlier today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government has built the capacity to feed at least four lakh people and appealed migrant workers to not leave the city.

The central government has imposed a 21-day lockdown in the country from March 24 onwards in order to contain the spread of coronavirus. Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 918 in India including foreign nationals, 80 people have been cured/discharged/migrated so far and 19 deaths have been reported, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. (ANI)

