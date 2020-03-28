Supreme Court judge NV Ramana donates Rs 3 lakh to strengthen efforts to combat coronavirus

Supreme Court Judge Justice NV Ramana on Saturday donated Rs 1 lakh each to Prime Minister's Relief Fund and to the chief minister's relief fund in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to combat the spread of coronavirus. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu had on Friday contributed a month's salary to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund to strengthen the government's efforts in combating the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 918 on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.