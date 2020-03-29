Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apprised Centre on shortage of testing kits for COVID-19: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that he had apprised the Centre regarding the shortage of testing kits for COVID-19 but assured that ample stock was there in the state to check those people who showed symptoms of the infection.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 29-03-2020 10:36 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 10:36 IST
Apprised Centre on shortage of testing kits for COVID-19: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel speaking to ANI in Raipur. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that he had apprised the Centre regarding the shortage of testing kits for COVID-19 but assured that ample stock was there in the state to check those people who showed symptoms of the infection. "We have apprised the Centre of the shortage of testing kits and are only carrying out tests of people who are showing symptoms of the disease. There is a shortage of testing kits around the country, but we are doing our best under the given circumstances. We, however, cannot test each person who wants to get tested," Baghel told ANI on Saturday.

The Chief Minister said that two months of ration will be provided free of cost even to those who do not hold ration cards in the state and added, "In every panchayat, two quintals of rice have been provided and the stock will be replenished when it runs out." Baghel also thanked the numerous social welfare organisations which are working proactively in the urban areas of the state to provide rice, vegetables and other essential commodities such as milk.

Speaking about the seventh confirmed case of COVID-19 from the state, Baghel said, "The seventh case also has a travel history to England. It is a promising sign that the coronavirus cases are not increasing manifold in Chhattisgarh." The Chief Minister also said that the prices of essential commodities like vegetables, fruits among others have been brought under check by the administration in various districts of the state.

He said that the state government is making arrangements for lodging and food for people from other states who are stranded in the state amid nationwide lockdown apart from making arrangements for the students from the state stuck in other parts of the country. "We are making stay and food arrangements for people from other states who are stranded in Chhattisgarh. For people of our state who are stranded in different states, we are speaking to District Magistrates of the concerned districts. In some cases, we are even transferring money into their accounts to help them during this time of lockdown. We have directed to provide ration to those people who did not have ration cards," Baghel said.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 918 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country and 19 fatalities have been reported till Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

Nina Dobrev goes on bicycle ride with Shaun White despite lockdown in LA

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Videos

Latest News

Medical schools in US mull early graduation to meet growing demand for medicos in COVID-19 fight

Several medical schools across the US are considering early graduation for senior students to enable them to enter the healthcare system that is coming under strain and meet the growing demand for medical personnel as coronavirus cases in t...

PM Modi says "daily life heros" such as sanitation and utility workers are ensuring that our daily lives are continuing smoothly.

PM Modi says daily life heros such as sanitation and utility workers are ensuring that our daily lives are continuing smoothly....

Death toll due to COVID-19 climbs to 25 in India; total cases 979

The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 979 in India on Sunday with the death toll rising to 25, according to the Union Health Ministry. The ministry reported six fresh deaths -- one each from Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra,...

Odisha gears up to tackle coronavirus pandemic: Officials

Amid fear of community spread of the coronavirus looming large following a man with no history of traveling abroad testing positive for COVID-19 in the state, the Odisha government has taken a series of measures including augmentation of ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020