Coronavirus: SC staff to donate up to three days' salary to PM CARES fund

The officials and staff of the Supreme Court registry have decided to donate up to three days' salary to the PM CARES fund in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. According to a circular issued by Registrar (cash and accounts) Rajesh Kumar Goel, all gazetted officers will donate three days' salary, non-gazetted employees will donate two days' salary and group "C" employees will donate one day's salary to the Prime Minister Citizens' Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM CARES) fund.

The contribution of the employees will be deducted from the salary of March. "We are all in the know of the pandemic (COVID-19), which has engulfed the entire world, posing serious challenges for millions of people worldwide and India is no exception. At a time when the coronavirus is posing severe health and economic problems for our country, it is imperative to contribute by donating generously for the cause of humanity," the circular said.

It added that most of the officers and officials have already expressed their desire to contribute for this noble cause and therefore, it has been decided that the they may contribute by way of donation to the PM CARES fund. The circular said the contribution will, however, be voluntary and those who do not wish to contribute have to intimate the top court by 10 am of March 31.

