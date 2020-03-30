Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus: HC judge headed panel directs steps to reduce jail population

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 13:51 IST
Virus: HC judge headed panel directs steps to reduce jail population

A high powered committee, headed by a Delhi High Court judge, has directed authorities to take steps like releasing inmates on emergency parole for reducing over-crowding in jails to prevent the spread of coronavirus which has infected 1,071 people in India and claimed 29 lives. The committee, constituted on the orders of the Supreme Court, deliberated on various means of achieving social distancing and resolved to quarantine fresh inmates who are foreign nationals, isolate those with flu or fever symptoms, conduct regular medical examination of the prisoners, release (those eligible) inmates on emergency parole and to grant special remission of sentence to those who have six months or less jail term left to serve.

The decision by the committee, headed by Delhi High Court judge Justice Hima Kohli, was taken in a meeting held via video conferencing with officials of DG Prisons, Delhi State Legal Services Authority and Home department of the Delhi government. The meeting was held pursuant to the March 23 direction of the apex court to every state to set up a high powered committee to take measures to reduce population of inmates in the over-crowded jails in the country by determining category of prisoners to be released on parole and interim bail.

In the meeting held by the committee constituted by the Delhi government, it was resolved that the process of granting eight week parole to around 1,500 prisoners, under a newly incorporated provision in the prison rules, would be completed expeditiously. It was also resolved to relax category of under-trial prisoners (UTPs) who can be released on interim bail to further reduce the jail population, the minutes of the meeting said.

However, UTPs undergoing trial in drug cases where intermediary or large amount of banned substance was recovered, those facing trial for sexual assault of children, rape and acid attacks, foreign nationals, accused in corruption or money laundering cases and those under investigation in terror, anti-national or unlawful activities, would not be considered for any interim bail, the committee resolved. As personal visits to jails have been cut, the committee resolved that the inmates be allowed to talk to their family through telephone after properly sanitizing the phone.

According to the DG Prisons, in the 16 jails in Delhi which have a total capacity of 10,026 prisoners, there are 17,440 inmates of which 14,355 are UTPs. During the meeting held on March 28, the prison authority informed the committee that no case of COVID-19 has been detected among the inmates and every nook and corner of the jail campus was being regularly sanitized and cleaned.

Besides that, masks and gloves have been supplied to jail staff and the prisoners and cultural and group activities of inmates have been suspended to avoid mass gathering..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

U'khand governor donates one-month salary to PM CARES fund to fight coronavirus

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Monday donated her one-month salary to PM CARES fund and appealed to people to contribute as much as they could to fight the coronavirus outbreak. Wishing for the success of the efforts being made co...

UK PM Johnson's senior adviser Cummings has coronavirus symptoms - Daily Mail

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, has symptoms of coronavirus and is self-isolating at home, the Daily Mails political editor said on Monday.Dominic Cummings has developed symptoms of coronavirus over t...

COVID-19: Fear and panic becoming bigger problem than coronavirus, observes SC; seeks report from govt on steps taken to prevent migration of workers

As thousands of migrant workers walking back to their natives places after being rendered jobless due to the coronavirus lockdown, the Supreme Court on Moday observed that the panic and fear is becoming a bigger problem than coronavirus, an...

One killed, 20 injured in train accident in China

A passenger train derailed after striking debris from a landslide in central China on Monday, killing one person and injuring 20 others. The accident occurred in Yongxing County, Chenzhou City, at 1140 am, officials said. One person was k...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020