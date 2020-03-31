Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tech giants such as Google, Facebook seek to defer Indian digital tax - sources

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 17:52 IST
Tech giants such as Google, Facebook seek to defer Indian digital tax - sources

Big U.S. tech firms such as Google and Facebook plan to seek deferment of a new Indian digital tax, which has caught them off-guard as businesses battle the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, three industry sources told Reuters. India announced last week that, from Apr. 1, all foreign billings for digital services provided in the country would attract a 2% tax. Foreign billings are where companies take payment abroad for a service provided to customers in India.

The tax would also apply to e-commerce transactions on websites such as Amazon.com, as well as advertising revenue earned from companies overseas if it eventually "targets a customer" in India, the government said. Executives from top technology companies got together on conference calls organised by U.S.-India business lobby groups last week, and decided to seek a deferment of at least six months, said the three people aware of the talks. They asked not to be named as the discussions were private.

Google is particularly concerned that it will not be able to swiftly identify countries where advertising arrangements were in place to target Indian users, increasing technological and compliance requirements, according to one of the sources. "Everyone is grappling. In the current downturn, the focus is on protecting the business hit due to coronavirus," said the source who works for a global technology company and described the tax as a "big, big headache".

Google and Amazon declined to comment, while Facebook did not respond to Reuters queries. India's finance ministry also did not respond. INDIA-U.S. TENSIONS

The extent of possible compliance disruptions caused by the tax, a so-called equalisation levy, was not immediately clear, nor was how much India could garner from the tax. Indruj Rai, a partner at law firm Khaitan & Co, said the government's move appeared aimed at taxing foreign companies which had a significant local client base but were billing them through their offshore, or foreign, units.

"The timing of the introduction of the levy appears to be an attempt to increase revenue collections during the pandemic," Rai added. The new tax was inserted in the 2020-21 budget amendments passed last week, giving companies only a few days to prepare. The levy was not part of budget proposals first presented on Feb. 1.

India and the United States remain at loggerheads over a wide array of tariffs. The digital tax has alarmed the U.S. government, which has reviewed it, but Washington is not immediately likely to raise concerns with New Delhi given priorities over the coronavirus, said a fourth source aware of the U.S. government's thinking. The U.S. Embassy in New Delhi did not respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Five coronavirus patients in Maha are in ICU: health minister

Out of 230 coronavirus patients undergoing treatment in Maharashtra, the condition of five is serious, health minister Rajesh Tope said on Tuesday. So far ten COVID-19 patients have died in the state.There are five patients who are COVID-19...

Pelosi urges stronger U.S. federal response to coronavirus

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday urged the Trump administration to do more to implement widespread testing for the coronavirus and deliver critical supplies to combat the outbreak, saying there needed to be a mo...

Home Affairs shares details of Tabhlig Jamaat workers in response to COVID-19

Union Ministry of Home Affairs MHA shared details of foreign and Indian Tabhlig Jamaat TJ workers in India with all States on March 21, 2020, after COVID-19 positive cases among these workers surfaced in Telangana.The swift action was taken...

Strictest action will be taken against those who violated visa rules during recent travel to India; will also be blacklisted: MHA.

Strictest action will be taken against those who violated visa rules during recent travel to India will also be blacklisted MHA....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020