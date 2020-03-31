Left Menu
Development News Edition

Idaho becomes first U.S. state to ban trans athletes

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 18:59 IST
Idaho becomes first U.S. state to ban trans athletes

By Rachel Savage LONDON, March 31 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Idaho has become the first U.S. state to ban transgender girls and women from competing in female sports leagues, enacting new laws that also prevent trans people from changing their birth certificates.

Governor Brad Little signed the two bills into law on Monday, according to the Idaho government's website, drawing criticism from LGBT+ groups that called the move harmful and discriminatory. Trans rights have become a flashpoint between U.S. liberals and the country's conservatives, who argue that safety and fairness are compromised by allowing trans girls and women to compete in female sports.

The Trevor Project, which advocates for LGBT+ youth, said young trans people were less likely to consider suicide if they were supported in their identities. "It is a sad day in the United States when lawmakers are more determined to stop trans young people from playing games than to provide them with the care, support, and opportunities they need to survive and thrive," said its head of advocacy and government affairs Sam Brinton.

Idaho's "Fairness in Women's Sports Act" bans trans girls and women from competing in girls' or women's sports leagues affiliated with the state's public school and higher education systems. "Under this bill, boys and men will not be able to take the place of girls and women in sports because it is not fair," state lawmaker Barbara Ehardt, who introduced the bill, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation earlier this month.

Idaho's second bill, preventing transgender people from changing the sex on their birth certificate to reflect their identity, was also criticised by LGBT+ advocates and is likely to face a legal challenge. "Transgender people need accurate identity documents to navigate everyday life, and this gratuitous attack puts them back in harm's way for harassment and even violence," said Kara Ingelhart, a lawyer at Lambda Legal, in a statement.

The group, which supports LGBT+ rights through legal cases, pointed out a federal court ruled in 2018 that Idaho was violating the U.S. constitution by not allowing trans people to change the sex on their birth certificates. Two U.S. states, Ohio and Tennessee, do not allow people to change the sex on their birth certificates, according to the Movement Advancement Project, an advocacy group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Get info about lockdown from police's Twitter handles: Singh

People can rely on Twitter account of the Mumbai police to get authentic information about various rules which are in operation during coronavirus lockdown, city police commissioner Param Bir Singh has said. Rumours about coronavirus on soc...

EU urges limits on virus powers as Hungary adopts crisis law

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen warned on Tuesday that coronavirus emergency measures taken by EU countries must be limited after Hungarys nationalist leader Viktor Orban took on sweeping powers. Brussels top official did not...

Russian lawmakers back govt emergency powers over coronavirus

Russian lawmakers on Tuesday voted to give the government powers to declare a national emergency over the coronavirus, and approved penalties for violations of lockdown rules including, in extreme cases, jail terms of up to seven years.Mosc...

Armenia extends emergency restrictions until April 10

Armenia is extending emergency restrictions for another 10 days until April 10 in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday.The tiny former Soviet republic of around 3 million people has rep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020