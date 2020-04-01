Left Menu
Centre's counsel writes to Delhi HC seeking action against officials for failing to prevent Nizamuddin congregation

Advocate Gaurang Kant, a counsel of the Central government, has written to Delhi High Court in his personal capacity asking it to take suo moto action against officials for allegedly failing to prevent the religious congregation at Nizamuddin.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 13:31 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Advocate Gaurang Kant, a counsel of the Central government, has written to Delhi High Court in his personal capacity asking it to take suo moto action against officials for allegedly failing to prevent the religious congregation at Nizamuddin. In a letter petition to the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, Kant said that the religious congregation at Alami Markaz Banglewali Masjid at Nizamuddin is a blatant disregard of the extent notifications and contributed to the spread of COVID-19 across the country.

"In view of the emergent situation, the court can take suo moto cognizance of the situation and pass appropriate orders in this regard. He also stated that being a Central Government Standing Counsel, I require requisite permission from the central government for filing an appropriate writ petition before this court with regard to this issue," the letter petition said. "However, in view of the emergent situation and being a responsible officer of this court, it is my duty to bring this to the attention of Your Lordships so that Your Lordships can take suo moto cognizance of the situation and pass appropriate orders," it added.

Kant also sought appropriate actions against the concerned officials for fatal negligence at the Nizamuddin area for contributing to the spread of COVID-19 across the country by failing toprevent the religious congregation. The court should issue direction for remedial measures for curtailing and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the Nizamuddin area, he added.

The letter petition said that the religious congregation was attended by more than 2000 people, which included foreign nationals from various countries including China, England, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Dubai, and Saudi Arabia. Several people who attended the religious congregation in the area have tested positive, following which others who participated have been isolated or quarantined while the search is on for those still missing. (ANI)

