Delhi legal service authority distributes food grains to daily wage workers

Delhi State Legal Service Authority (DSLSA) distributed food grains to migrant and daily wage workers, who are worst-hit by the imposition of a lockdown in the wake of coronavirus, in the national capital on Wednesday. The food grains were distributed as per the mandate of the National Legal Service Authority (NALSA).

DSLSA secretary Kanwa Jeet Arora, along with a team, has identified two points in the national capital, Rohini and Kirti Nagar from where they distributed packets of rice, flour and pulses to those in need. "We were inspirated to do this from Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Hima Kohli. The main task of Delhi Legal Service Authority is to provide people free legal service and if any natural calamity comes, we also come forward to help the needy," Arora said.

He said that there are many organisations and individual who want to help the people, we are delivering this food to the needy with their help. "We took this step after we came to know that people are facing problem in the face of this lockdown. They are leaving the city and heading to their village," said DSLSA additional secretary Namrata Aggarwal.

Members of the DSLSA also observed social distancing during the distribution of the food to ensure it doesn't lead to further spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

