Very urgent matters to be heard via video conferencing: HC

Very urgent matters to be heard via video conferencing: HCPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2020
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said it has made available the facility of hearing extremely urgent matters through video conferencing till April 14 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As per a circular issued by the HC, Justice Anil Menon would take up both civil and criminal matters through video conferencing from April 1 till April 7 and Justice Gautam Patel would hear matters from April 8 to 14.
This would be in addition to the two benches that would assemble on April 3, April 8 and April 15 to hear urgent matters. In view of the lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the high court is functioning for two hours twice a week to hear extremely urgent cases.
