Pompeo, Jaishankar discuss extension of visas for Indians in US

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the issue of extension of visas for Indians during his teleconference call with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday, informed sources told ANI on Wednesday. According to sources, Pompeo expressed condolences on the attack on Gurdwara in Kabul and the two also decided to exchange notes on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Twenty-seven people were killed and several others sustained injuries after armed men stormed the Dharamshala Sikh Temple in Kabul and opened fire inside the premise. "Good call today with Indian External Affairs Minister DrSJaishankar on the #USIndia partnership. Our close cooperation is imperative to combat the #coronavirus, including strengthening global pharmaceutical and healthcare manufacturing and supply chains," Pompeo tweeted earlier.

Indians living in the US on H-1B visa can now be accommodated in their company's "work from home" policy as they may expect a "reasonable consideration" by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and allied regulatory agencies, a senior Department of Homeland Security official had told ANI last month. Earlier this week, the United States had announced financial assistance of 274 million US Dollars to 64 countries including 2.9 million US Dollars to India to help the countries in their fight against coronavirus. (ANI)

