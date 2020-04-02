Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC ire over case against Bengal doctor who alleged shortage of protective gear

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-04-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 13:34 IST
HC ire over case against Bengal doctor who alleged shortage of protective gear

The Calcutta High Court has directed the West Bengal Police to immediately return a seized mobile phone and a sim card of a doctor who made some social media posts highlighting the alleged shortage of protective gear for fellow professionals treating coronavirus patients and suspects. Indranil Khan, an oncologist, moved the court on Wednesday alleging harassment by police after an FIR was filed at Mahestala police station in South 24 Parganas district for some of his Facebook posts concerning the allegedly deficient protective gear supplied by the state government to doctors attending COVID-19 patients in its hospitals.

The doctor was charged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly causing disharmony and feeling of hatred which disturbed public tranquility and was called by the police for a lengthy interrogation on March 29 over the social media posts and his mobile phone and sim card were seized, Khan's lawyer Lokenath Chatterjee told the court of Justice I P Mukerji during video conference hearing of the petition. In view of the nationwide lockdown, the Calcutta High Court is hearing very urgent matters only via video- conferencing.

Justice Mukerji, who went through the posts made by the doctor, noted in his order that to a tweet made by the writ petitioner, there was a reply by the Department of Health and Family Welfare thanking him for highlighting the matter. Holding that freedom of speech and expression which is granted under Article 19 of the Constitution has to be scrupulously upheld by the state, the court observed that "if an expression of opinion brings the government into disrepute, it cannot defend this allegation by intimidation of the person expressing the opinion".

Justice Mukerji said the state can do so if a citizen tries to utilise this freedom by trying to circulate alleged facts maliciously with a view to causing damage to another person or to the public at large or the nation. He directed that there shall be no further interrogation of the petitioner without the leave of a proper court.

Justice Mukerji ordered that the police "may start a criminal case against the petitioner without arresting him, if at all the evidence prima facie discloses an offence". He held that the liberty of the petitioner can only be curtailed by orders of the court to be passed in a properly instituted proceeding.

Disposing of the petition, Justice Mukerji restrained the doctor from making any posting on social media concerning the above issue for the time being..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Changes made to allow butchers to process pork

Changes have been made to allow butchers to process pork, only for supply to supermarkets or other processors or retailers that are open, Agriculture Minister Damien OConnor has announced.We carefully weighed the risk of allowing butchers t...

Russia has no plans to raise oil production - Novak

Russia has no plans to increase its oil output as the market has been oversupplied, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told Reuters on Thursday. International crude prices have fallen around 50 to under 26 a barrel since the Organizati...

Oil majors pull FTSE 100 up; coronavirus fears persist

Surging oil prices lifted UKs commodity-heavy FTSE 100 on Thursday, although the mood was fragile as Britain saw a record surge in deaths from the coronavirus pandemic that threatens to plunge the world economy into a deep recession. Energy...

More than a quarter of UK firms cut staff as coronavirus hits-ONS

More than a quarter of British companies reduced staff levels over the short term as the coronavirus crisis began to hammer the countrys economy, a survey published on Thursday showed.Over a quarter 27 of responding businesses said they wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020