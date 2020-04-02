Left Menu
Development News Edition

DIARY-Political and General News Events from April 2

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 17:36 IST
DIARY-Political and General News Events from April 2

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, APRIL 2 ** STOCKHOLM - Sweden's finance minister Magdalena Andersson to present new budget measures due to the coronavirus pandemic. - 0645 GMT ** BERLIN - Germany's Environment Minister Svenja Schulze holds news conference on combating the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. - 0800 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU industry chief Breton speaks to EU lawmakers on coronavirus - 0830 GMT GLOBAL - World Autism Awareness Day.

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina marks 38th anniversary of start of Falklands war. BRUSSELS - NATO foreign affairs ministers meet in Brussels (to April 3) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, APRIL 4

GLOBAL - International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 5 RIYADH - The World Economic Forum, in partnership with Saudi Arabia's G20 Secretariat, is convening the most relevant leaders from government, business and civil society for a Special Meeting on the Middle East in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (to April 6).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 6 ZAGREB – Video conference of EU ministers of justice meetings – 0800 GMT.

DA NANG, VietNam - ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (to April 9). DA NANG, VietNam - ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) (to April 9). DA NANG, VietNam - ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting (AEM) and Related Meetings. DA NANG, Vietnam - Vietnam hosts 36th ASEAN Summit in Da Nang (to April 9).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 7 BRUSSELS – Video conference of the Eurogroup meeting. GLOBAL - World Health Organisation observes World Health Day. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8 BRUSSELS – Video conference of EU foreign affairs ministers (development) meeting – 1200 GMT.

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW - Ninth anniversary of signing a bilateral treaty between the Russia and United States on the Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms, START-2 (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty). GLOBAL - International Roma Nation Day.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APRIL 10 SMOLENSK, Russia/CRACOW, WARSAW - 10th Anniversary of the Smolensk Tragedy to be held in Smolensk, Russia, as well as in Poland. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, APRIL 11 FRANCE – Ninth Anniversary of the French law banning the burqa and niqab.

ABIDJAN – Ninth anniversary of the arrest of former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo by supporters of president-elect Alassane Ouattara with the help of French forces, thereby ending the 2010-2011 Ivorian crisis and civil war. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 12

GLOBAL - International Day of Human Space Flight. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 13

WASHINGTON DC - The International Monetary Fund hosts its annual spring meeting with the World Bank. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15 RIYADH - G20 finance ministers, central bank governors convene video conference BELFAST/NEW YORK – 107th Anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic.

South Korea - South Korean National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 16 ZAGREB – Video conference of EU foreign affairs ministers (trade) meeting – 0800 GMT.

VATICAN CITY – 93rd birthday of Pope Benedict. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 20

UNITED STATES - 10th anniversary of Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill. KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and budgetary heads from the APEC countries attend the APEC trade ministers' meeting in Malaysia (to April 21).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 21 LONDON - Queen Elizabeth to celebrate her 94th birthday.

PARIS – 59th anniversary of the first manned mission to space. BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of environment ministers (to April 22). BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22 GLOBAL - Earth Day. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 23 GLOBAL – U.N. World Book and Copyright Day. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 24 GLOBAL - World Immunization Week 2020 (to April 30). BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to April 25). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, APRIL 25 GLOBAL - World Malaria Day. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 27 BRUSSELS - EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting (to April 28).

BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of employment, social policy and health ministers on social policy (to April 28). BRUSSELSEU informal meeting of transport ministers (Energy) (to April 28). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 28

PORT ARTHUR, Tasmania – 22nd anniversary of Port Arthur Massacre in Tasmania. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29

LONDON – Ninth wedding anniversary of Prince William and Catherine Middleton. BRUSSELS - Informal meeting of health ministers (to April 30). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 5 ZAGREB - EU-Western Balkans summit in Zagreb (to May 7).

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 10

POLAND - Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAY 11 BRUSSELSEU Foreign Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 12 BRUSSELSEU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 14 BRUSSELSEU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 17 ** DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Referendum election ** DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Chamber of Deputies ** DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Senate - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 18

BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting BRUSSELSEU Education, Youth, Culture and Sports Council meeting (to May 19). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 19 BRUSSELSEU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. MALAWI - Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAY 20 BURUNDI - Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 26 BRUSSELSEU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss still far from coronavirus peak as deaths, cases rise - officials

Switzerlands government said it was still far too early to relax measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus, as the number of deaths and infections from the pandemic continued to swell. The death toll has risen to 432, the countrys pub...

As COVID-19 cases surge, walled city of Jaipur sealed; volunteers deliver essentials to doorsteps

With the number of coronavirus positive cases in Ramganj area rising to 33 on Thursday, the densely populated area in Jaipurs walled city now accounts for nearly one fourth of all COVID-19 patients in Rajasthan. The entire walled city, a UN...

Netizens hit out at Centre over decision to accept foreign aid

The Centres decision to accept contributions from abroad to PM-CARES fund for fighting COVID-19 has prompted social media users to take potshots at it as Kerala was not allowed to receive foreign aid after the devastating floods in 2018. Se...

8 new positive cases detected in J-K, first coronavirus patient discharged from hospital

Eight new positive cases of COVID-19 were detected in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 70 even as the first coronavirus patient of the valley -- a 67-year-old woman from the old city area -- was discharged ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020