Building collapse: Three get bail due to coronavirus outbreak

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, a court in Mumbai has granted interim bail to three trustees of a South Mumbai building, which collapsed last year killing over a dozen people. The building trustees, Safdar Karmali, Barkat Unea and Shabbir Mukadam, booked for culpable homicide, had sought bail on the ground that they were vulnerable to coronavirus due to their age.

Their lawyer submitted that the accused are in the age group of 64 to 72 years. The trio has medical history of diabetes and hypertension, their plea stated.

Judge R M Sadrani said in the order passed on Wednesday that the court was allowing temporary bail to the accused considering their age, the coronavirus outbreak and the ongoing lockdown. Thirteen persons were killed after a four-storey residential building collapsed in south Mumbai's congested Dongri area in July 2019.

Almost seven months after the incident, four persons, including the three trustees were arrested. They have been booked under Section 304 (II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which carries a maximum punishment of 10 years. PTI AVI NP NP

