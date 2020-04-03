Don't cross 'Lakshman Rekha' of social distancing: PM Modi urges countrymen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged countrymen to strictly abide by the social distancing norm in order to keep coronavirus infection at bay and help prevent its spread. In his video message to the nation on Friday he urged people not to cross the "Lakshman Rekha" of social distancing.

"The key thing, at this hour, is that we all need to confine ourselves in homes. No one should come out on the streets. Please remember that maintaining social distancing is the most important thing to do," said Prime Minister Modi in a video message to the nation on the 9th day of the lockdown. "Do not cross Lakshman Rekha of social distancing. Social distancing is not to be broken under any circumstances. This is the panacea for breaking the corona chain," he appealed people.

In his address to the nation on March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, which has infected over 2,000 people in the country.During the last "Mann Ki Baat" on COVID-19 related issue, the Prime Minister had apologised to the countrymen for taking the tough decision of complete lockdown. "My conscience says you will forgive me," he had said. (ANI)

