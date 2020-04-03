One COVID-19 patient in Andhra Pradesh cured, discharged from hospital

A man who had returned from London and was tested positive for COVID-19 has now been cured, informed the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's office. The man had come to Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh from London.

He was discharged from Government General Hospital in Kakinada on Friday and has been asked to stay under home quarantine for a few more days. The number of coronavirus cases in the state stands at 132, including the one patient who was discharged today.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India on Friday climbed to 2,301, including 156 cured and discharged and 56 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. At present, there are 2088 COVID-19 active cases in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

