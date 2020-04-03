No new COVID-19 case in Gautam Buddh Nagar in last 48 hours: DM

No COVID-19 case has been reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar of Uttar Pradesh over the last two days, said Suhas LY, District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar. So far, the district has recorded 48 cases, out of which six people have recovered.

"No positive COVID 19 case reported in Gautam Buddh Nagar in the last 24 hours. A total number of cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar is 48 till now, of which 6 have been cured and discharged," the DM said while speaking to ANI. The total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 2301 in India on Friday, including 156 cured/discharged, 56 deaths and 1 migrated, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

