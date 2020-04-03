Left Menu
Combating COVID-19: UP govt to set up Rs 1,000 cr fund

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government will set up a Rs 1,000 crore fund for enhancing testing lab facilities and procurement of ventilators, masks, and sanitizers.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-04-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 16:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government will set up a Rs 1,000 crore fund for enhancing testing lab facilities and procurement of ventilators, masks, and sanitizers. Apart from the state government, contribution of others including industrial houses will also be sought, the Uttar Pradesh government stated.

Moreover, efforts will be made to ensure the provision of testing facilities in all 24 government medical colleges. As many as 172 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported in the state on Friday. Out of these, 42 had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi according to Uttar Pradesh government sources.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India on Friday climbed to 2,301, including 156 cured and discharged and 56 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

