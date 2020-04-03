Left Menu
Telangana constable suspended for thrashing man

A police constable was on Friday suspended in Wanaparthy for allegedly thrashing a man in public.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 03-04-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 17:46 IST
A grab from the video of the incident. . Image Credit: ANI

A police constable was on Friday suspended in Wanaparthy for allegedly thrashing a man in public. Speaking to ANI over the phone, Wanaparthy Superintendent of Police(SP), Apoorva Rao said: "There was an argument between the official and victim, which led to the incident. We have taken action and have suspended constable Ashok."

The incident took place on Thursday when a resident of Hyderabad, Murali Krishna, who along with his son was travelling on his tw0-wheeler and police stopped and questioned him for stepping out despite lockdown. Narrating his ordeal, Murali Krishna said: "Since it was lockdown time, I came to Wanaparthy to stay with my family. Last evening at around 5.10, I went out along with my son. The moment we reached near the bus stand, a few policemen stopped me and questioned me. I immediately apologised and said I won't repeat this again."

"There was another constable, who was in the civil dress came to me aggressively and took away the keys to my bike. He told me that I have many pending fines. I mentioned to him that since I had not been using was the vehicle for several days I will pay it as soon as possible. I even begged him to let me go," he said. Krishna alleged that the constable pushed him down and kicked him even as his minor son pleaded for his father to be spared.

"All the four constables kicked me even though my son was pleading with them not to do so. They took me to the police station in the vehicle and made a video against me while we were on the way. At the police station, they informed other constable that I bashed one of them. I was kept in a room where all the five constables bashed me very hard," he said. Krishna's son said that he and his father had gone out to purchase milk and they were stopped at a checkpost by police. '

"While returning back, a person in a white t-shirt stopped our vehicle at a checkpost. He checked challans on the vehicle registration number. Later, a constable was taking away our bike to which my father removed the keys. Then the person in the white T-Shirt hit my father and took him along to the police station," he said. The video of the incident went viral on social media and also came to the notice of MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao who ordered strict action to be taken against the constable.

"Dear HM Mahmood Ali Saab & TelanganaDGP Garu, this attitude of police is unacceptable in ANY circumstances. Request you to take the strictest action on incidents such as this. All the exceptionally good work of thousands of policemen is undone by erratic behaviour of few," he tweeted. Rao also posted about Wanaparthy SP Apoorva Rao also meeting the victim's son.

"Many thanks SP Wanaparthy Apoorva Garu on meeting the young boy Nikrosh on my advice I am sure he is in a much better space mentally after your meeting," he tweeted. (ANI)

