Maharashtra launches 'BMC-Mpower 1on1' helpline to alleviate mental health concerns

In a bid to alleviate the mental health concerns of people in Maharashtra during the lockdown period, a 24x7 helpline, called 'BMC-Mpower 1on1', has been launched.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-04-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 19:44 IST
Mpower has partnered with the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to launch the toll-free helpline number -- 1800-120-820050. Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to alleviate the mental health concerns of people in Maharashtra during the lockdown period, a 24x7 helpline, called 'BMC-Mpower 1on1', has been launched. Mpower has partnered with the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to launch the toll-free helpline number -- 1800-120-820050.

Available free of cost for people across cities of Maharashtra, the helpline comprises experienced and trained mental health counsellors, who are clinical psychologists and psychiatrists to provide mental healthcare counsel and support, read a statement. The service is available in Marathi, Hindi and English to address any mental health concerns faced by citizens of Maharashtra

The state government and BMC will mobilise support by using its available infrastructure, communication channels and social media platforms to propagate the 'BMC-Mpower 1on1' helpline and appeal to people of Maharashtra to avail this free service. "These are times when the world is seeing an unprecedented crisis that the human race has never imagined or faced before. As a result, everyone has been forced to stay home to stay safe. Although this has given many a rare opportunity to bond and spend time with families, there will also be a sense of anxiety, disappointment and anger with the future of the global economy, our jobs and how the human race reached here," said Aditya Thackeray, Cabinet Minister of Environment, Tourism and Protocol, Maharashtra government.

"For that, the Maharashtra government is launching a helpline for better mental health, fully supported and equipped by Neerja Birla. I am thankful to her and Mpower for their addition to our efforts, which will turn out to be most crucial for all in the coming times," he added. Praveen Pardeshi, Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai, said, "With the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent government mandated national lockdown, we have observed an increase in mental health concerns. Amidst the social isolation, people tend to feel lost and do not know how to reach out and express themselves."

He added, "To make mental healthcare more accessible and provide a trusted platform, we have partnered with Mpower, a leading mental health service provider to launch this toll-free helpline. We encourage citizens of Maharashtra to make maximum use of this service, to come out stronger as we battle this outbreak together." Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide 21-day lockdown effective from March 24 midnight to combat COVID-19.

"As the world battles one of its biggest health crisis, where physical health is of utmost importance, mental wellbeing can often be neglected as an outcome of prolonged isolation and ongoing uncertainty. In these trying times, it is natural for us to feel anxious and stressed and now more than ever we need to be more mindful and take care of our mental health," said Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson, Mpower. "With BMC-Mpower 1on1 helpline, we aim to increase awareness about mental health and make it more accessible to the citizens of Maharashtra. We thank the Maharashtra government dignitaries Aditya Thackeray, Rajesh Tope, (Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare), Sanjay Mukherjee (Secretary Medical Education and Drugs Department), Pradeep Kumar Vyas (Principal Secretory Public Health Department), and Praveen Pardeshi, Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai for their active support and co-operation to this initiative," she added.

"We together urge citizens of Maharashtra to speak up and seek help during these challenging times," she further said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

