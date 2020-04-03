Kejriwal to answer questions about COVID-19 to children tomorrow

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that he will be giving answers to the questions about COVID-19 to children who are at home during the lockdown period. "There are 44 lakh students who are not going to school and have many questions about COVID-19. I will be giving answers to all the questions on April 4 at 3 pm," he said.

The Chief Minister will be accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other experts who will give tips on 'parenting in the times of corona'. Earlier today, Kejriwal said that a total of 384 cases have been found in Delhi, following a rise of 91 cases in the last 24 hours in the city.

He also said that five people have died in the national capital due to coronavirus and one of them was a person who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin. (ANI)

