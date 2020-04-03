OPD services to be closed at Lok Nayak, GB Pant hospitals from Saturday

Two major Delhi government hospitals -- Lok Nayak Hospital and Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital (GB Pant Hospital) -- on Friday announced that their OPD service will be closed from Saturday. However, medical emergency services at both hospitals will remain functional as usual.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a tweet said that 1632 beds will be available for COVID-19 patients in Delhi Government hospitals. "For covid exclusive 1632 Beds available in Delhi govt hospitals + 200 Beds available in central govt hospitals + 200 Beds available in Pvt hospitals out of which 750 beds are occupied. PPE kit and N95 masks required urgently," Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that a total of 384 cases have been found in Delhi, following a rise of 91 cases in the last 24 hours in the city. Kejriwal stated that 58 people, who have a history of foreign travel, further infected 38 members of their families.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India on Friday rose to 2,322 including 162 cured/discharged and 62 deaths, and 1 migrated according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

