Social worker in Moradabad wears coronavirus-themed helmet to spread awareness

As reports of citizens flouting the lockdown keeps surfacing from around the country, a social worker in Moradabad took to streets with a coronavirus-themed helmet, urging people to realize the severity of the infection and stay indoors. Vishesh Pal, a social worker, also works as a delivery agent for the Agarwal Community Kitchen which is providing food to the marginalized sections of the society during the lockdown.

Pal dons the helmet while delivering food at doorsteps for spreading awareness amongst the public. "The people are traveling in these times even when the situation is so dire. Therefore, I am urging them to stay indoors and keep themselves and their close ones safe," Pal told ANI here.

"I wear it every time when I to go out for delivery and stop people on the streets to give them this message," he added. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday rose to 174, including 2 deaths, while 19 patients have been cured and discharged, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

