COVID-19 : Fire Services disinfects public places in Idukki
Idduki Fire Services on Saturday disinfected public places including ATMs, bus-stops and post office premises in the district, to help control the coronavirus outbreak.ANI | Idukki (Kerala) | Updated: 04-04-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 14:41 IST
Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 295,
According to the Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare's latest bulletin, there 2902 positive COVID-19 cases in India, including 2650 active cases, 184 cured and discharged and 83 deaths. (ANI)
