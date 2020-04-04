Andhra govt gives Rs 1000 to each BPL family

Andhra Pradesh government is providing Rs 1000 as financial assistance to each Below Poverty Line (BPL) family, informed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office. This one-time relief of Rs 1000 is being provided to 1.3 crore poor or needy and underprivileged families.

The state government has deployed the village/ward volunteers to distribute this financial aid today. In case any beneficiary is not given the aid today, such people will be provided with the aid tomorrow, read an official statement. The Andhra Pradesh government is providing the financial help to make sure that no citizen faces scarcity of food and water etc.

The target is to empower the poor and the needy by giving them money during these testing times which have resulted in the loss of income and employment, especially to daily wage labourer, it further read. With 355 new cases reported in the last 12 hours, India's tally of coronavirus positive cases rose to 2,902, said the ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.Out of 2,902 cases, 2,650 are active cases and 184 have been cured or discharged or have migrated.The total number of deaths reported due to the disease rose to 68 on Saturday.(ANI)

