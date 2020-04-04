Andhra HC hears cases through video conferencing

Andhra Pradesh State High Court on Saturday heard cases through video conferencing amid the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown. Advocates, parties and Judges sat at their respective residences and heard the cases. The orders were immediately uploaded on the official website of the High Court.AA

With 355 new cases reported in the last 12 hours, India's tally of coronavirus positive cases rose to 2,902, said the ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. Out of 2,902 cases, 2,650 are active cases and 184 have been cured or discharged or have migrated. The total number of deaths reported due to the disease rose to 68 on Saturday. (ANI)

