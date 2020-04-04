TN Fire Service conducts disinfection drive at Chennai Royapettah General Hospital

The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Service officers conducted a disinfection drive at the Chennai Royapettah General Hospital on Saturday. State Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar and Fire and Rescue Services DGP Sylendra Babu witnessed the disinfection drive. Two Bronto Skylift Fire engines were used to sanitise the building while many fire officers sprayed disinfectants.

"Using Fire service in the disinfection process is going on in hospitals, markets and other public places in Tamil Nadu. Skylifts are used to disinfect the high-altitude buildings. Fire team headed by DGP Sylendra Babu has disinfected 4,500 places in Tamil Nadu. Instead of wasting hours and manpower, mass disinfection has been done with the help of machines," Vijayabaskar said. "The Fire department is also conducting awareness programmes amid the coronavirus outbreak. All state departments have joined hands and are working in war foot manner to curtail the spread of COVID-19. People should follow all advisories, take necessary precautions and learn from the experiences of other infected countries," the minister said.

"Many private hospitals have also come forward to help the government by offering special wards and beds in their hospitals. We are giving nutritious food to the patients and are keeping them entertained by placing TVs in their ward. We have adequate ventilators and we have scaled up the procurement process. Private hospitals have been asked to not deny admitting any patients," Vijayabaskar added. Various sanitisation drives have been organised across the country since the coronavirus outbreak in order to protect the people from the infection.

According to the Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare's latest bulletin, there are 2,902 positive COVID-19 cases in India, including 2650 active cases. (ANI)

