Legislators, MPs, Mayor from Bengaluru hold meeting over COVID-19

A meeting was held of all the Legislators, MPs, Mayor, Deputy Mayor and other Ministers from Bengaluru in connection with COVID-19.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 04-04-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 18:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A meeting was held of all the Legislators, MPs, Mayor, Deputy Mayor and other Ministers from Bengaluru in connection with COVID-19. In the meeting, they were appraised about the situation and the preventive measures taken by the state government and were informed that 17 committees, helpline and war room has been set up and they are working 24x7, read a statement.

Also, it was discussed how preventive measures strengthened and the supply of essentials to citizens. The participants were assured that the state government is ready to cooperate and support all efforts of the leaders. They complained that non-ration card holders are not getting essentials.

"Measures will be initiated to provide relief and essentials to unorganized labours. Suggested to limit the movement of people, we will do it," read the statement from Karnataka CMO. In the meeting, it was decided to issue strict warning to private hospitals which are closed or not treating patients.

Also, it was suggested to channelize supply all essentials through district administration, which will be considered as it will avoid crowding. In the meeting, the participants enlisted various problems and bottlenecks in supply of essentials. Many suggested to enforce lockdown strictly and intensify policing.

"Under PM-KISAN scheme, Rs 2,000 is being deposit by 10th of this month," the statement said. Moreover, half a litre of milk will be supplied in slum areas free of charge till April 14.

Also, under Ujjwala scheme subsidy amount is being transferred to 15 lakh beneficiaries. The state government has stopped Indira Canteen supply because the facility is being misused. "Let us wait; we will restore it if the situation demands," the statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

