Indian Army boost strength of medical team at Delhi's Narela quarantine centre

The Indian Army is boosting the strength of the medical team at Delhi's Narela quarantine centre to four doctors and eight nursing staff members, Army sources said on Saturday. Earlier there were two doctors and two nursing staff members to assist Delhi Government.

Dedicated COVID-19 facilities including High Dependency Units and ICUs are being prepared in approximately 51 Armed Forces hospitals across the country, according to an official statement by the Indian Army on Friday. Six quarantine facilities in Mumbai, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Hindon, Manesar, and Chennai are being run by Armed Forces amid coronavirus outbreak.

The statement added that all armed forces units are coordinating with local civilian authorities to enhance COVID-19 preparedness levels. The total positive cases of COVID-19 in India stand at 3072. (ANI)

