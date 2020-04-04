Left Menu
Fruit seller seen contaminating fruits with saliva in MP, FIR registered

Police here on Saturday registered an FIR against a fruit seller after a video of him applying saliva on fruits and selling them went viral on social media.

ANI | Raisen (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 04-04-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 21:10 IST
Raisen SP Monica Shukla. Image Credit: ANI

Police here on Saturday registered an FIR against a fruit seller after a video of him applying saliva on fruits and selling them went viral on social media. The video surfaced at a time when the country is fighting a battle against coronavirus which has claimed 75 lives in the country.

Monica Shukla, SP said, "The video is old. We are taking appropriate action. There is nothing to worry about." The total positive cases of COVID-19 in India stand at 3,072, including 2,784 active cases and 75 deaths. (ANI)

