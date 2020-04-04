1,221 cases registered, liquor worth Rs 2.82 cr seized in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Excise Department has registered 1,221 cases and seized liquor worth Rs 2.82 crore during the nationwide lockdown initiated to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. "Maharashtra Excise Department has registered 1,221 cases and seized liquor worth Rs 2.82 crore during the corona lockdown. 472 people have been arrested till now and 36 vehicles carrying illegal liquor have also been seized," said Kantilal Umap, Excise Commissioner.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra reached 537 on Saturday. The number of COVID-19 positive cases in India climbed to 3,072 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This includes 2,784 active cases with 213 patients cured or discharged and 75 deaths. (ANI)

